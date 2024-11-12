Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Papal elections aren’t always as dramatic as ‘Conclave’ – but the history behind the process is

By Joelle Rollo-Koster, Professor of Medieval History, University of Rhode Island
I’m a historian of the medieval papacy and editor of the forthcoming three volumes of the Cambridge History of the Papacy. So it was more or less mandatory for me to see the new movie “Conclave.”

Based on Robert Harris' 2016 novel,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
