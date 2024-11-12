Tolerance.ca
Global: Activists from African continent and its diaspora urge European governments to address colonial past and provide reparations at Berlin conference

By Amnesty International
People from civil society, academia and the arts, from the African continent and its global diasporas, are gathering in Berlin, Germany, at the Dekoloniale Berlin Conference 2024, to mark the 140th anniversary of the Berlin Africa Conference of 1884/5. The Dekoloniale Berlin Conference 2024 will run from 14-16 November. It will bring together representatives from […] The post Global: Activists from African continent and its diaspora urge European governments to address colonial past and provide reparations at Berlin conference appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
