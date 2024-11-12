Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Freud Museum exhibition uses art to explore the psychoanalyst’s often contradictory relationships with women

By Simon Wortham, Pro Vice-Chancellor Research, Kingston University
The expansive new exhibition Women & Freud: Patients, Pioneers, Artists fills the entire space of London’s Freud Museum. It tells the stories of “Freud’s women” through a mix of visual and historical materials, such as letters, in a way that allows fresh perspectives to emerge.

In this important new exhibition, Freud’s female patients, from whom he learnt so much, are heralded as co-creators of his work and not just hysterical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Activists from African continent and its diaspora urge European governments to address colonial past and provide reparations at Berlin conference
~ Botswana’s election shock: analyst reflects on why voters kicked the ruling party out after 58 years
~ Mangroves in the Maldives have been drowning as sea level rises – new study
~ Jim Chalmers to announce $900 million fund for states to boost competition and productivity
~ Kenya’s Hustler Fund is a flop. Why president Ruto’s plan to loan money to entrepreneurs hasn’t worked
~ Our new study shows teen vaping is linked to childhood trauma. Here’s why it might be harder to quit
~ Predictably, domestic airfares surged after the collapse of Rex. There aren’t many good solutions
~ View from The Hill: Albanese plays ‘captain’s pick’ to maximise Labor’s election prospects in Tasmania
~ Germany elections: Olaf Scholz could face pre-Christmas confidence vote after collapse of his coalition
~ How the federal government’s misinformation bill might impede freedom of speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter