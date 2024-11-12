Our new study shows teen vaping is linked to childhood trauma. Here’s why it might be harder to quit
By Amy-Leigh Rowe, Postdoctoral Researcher in Mental Health and Substance Abuse, University of Sydney
Lauren Gardner, Senior Research Fellow & Program Lead of School-Based Health Interventions, University of Sydney
Siobhan O'Dean, Postdoctoral Research Associate, The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
If you experience trauma during childhood, there’s a greater chance you’ll use substances such as alcohol, tobacco and other drugs later. But what does the evidence say about vapes?
Our new study is the first to investigate the links between childhood trauma and vaping…
© The Conversation
