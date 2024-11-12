Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Predictably, domestic airfares surged after the collapse of Rex. There aren’t many good solutions

By Doug Drury, Professor/Head of Aviation, CQUniversity Australia
Increasing competition in the market is the only viable way to get Australian domestic airfares to fall in the long term. That’s unlikely to happen anytime soon.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Our new study shows teen vaping is linked to childhood trauma. Here’s why it might be harder to quit
~ View from The Hill: Albanese plays ‘captain’s pick’ to maximise Labor’s election prospects in Tasmania
~ Germany elections: Olaf Scholz could face pre-Christmas confidence vote after collapse of his coalition
~ How the federal government’s misinformation bill might impede freedom of speech
~ India: Big win for people’s rights as top court condemns ‘bulldozer justice’
~ Palau newspaper faces defamation charges over leaked tax report
~ Right now, the Sun is far more active than predicted – and small satellites are paying the price
~ Fetal monitoring can be essential during labour – but many women don’t realise they have choices
~ 5 fun podcasts for when you need a break from the news
~ How could Donald Trump target the LGBTQ+ community? Project 2025 is a ready blueprint for discrimination
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter