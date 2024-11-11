Tolerance.ca
Fetal monitoring can be essential during labour – but many women don’t realise they have choices

By Kate Levett, Research Fellow University of Notre Dame Australia; Adjunct Fellow (National Institute of Complementary Medicine), Western Sydney University, University of Notre Dame Australia
Deborah Fox, Associate Professor in Midwifery, University of Technology Sydney
Vanessa Scarf, Senior Lecturer in Midwifery, University of Technology Sydney
If there are complexities or greater risks, or labour has been artificially induced, continuous monitoring is recommended. New research explores how this affects the experience of birth.The Conversation


