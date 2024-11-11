Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Missing link to Snowball Earth history emerges from some unusual rocks on Colorado’s Pikes Peak

By Liam Courtney-Davies, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Geological Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
Christine Siddoway, Professor of Geology, Colorado College
Rebecca Flowers, Professor of Geological Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
Around 700 million years ago, the Earth cooled so much that scientists believe massive ice sheets encased the entire planet like a giant snowball. This global deep freeze, known as Snowball Earth, endured for tens of millions of years.

Yet, miraculously, early life not only held on, but thrived. When the ice melted and the ground thawed, complex…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
