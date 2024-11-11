Tolerance.ca
Jamie Oliver wrote First Nations characters the wrong way. Non-Indigenous writers need to listen to Indigenous writers first

By Jeanine Leane, Associate Professor In Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
Elizabeth Smyth, Research associate, James Cook University
Jamie Oliver’s novel has been withdrawn due to its ‘damaging and disrespectful’ portrayal of First Nations people. Here is how non-Indigenous writers need to approach it: First Nations people first.The Conversation


