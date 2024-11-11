Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Practising culture on Country can improve Aboriginal people’s health and wellbeing

By Brett Biles, Pro Vice-Chancellor Indigenous Engagement and Research; Senior Scientia Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Aryati Yashadhana, Senior Research Associate, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Michelle Jean O'Leary, Cultural knowledge holder, UNSW Sydney
Nina Serova, Research Officer & PhD Candidate in Anthropology, UNSW Sydney
Ted Fields, Cultural knowledge holder, UNSW Sydney
Warren Foster, Cultural knowledge holder, UNSW Sydney
Despite decades of policy interventions, the health of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is declining against defined targets. And yet, health and wellbeing continue to be measured against deficit-focused “gaps” between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians in health research and policy.

Our new research, published in The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
