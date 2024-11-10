Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plastic-eating insect discovered in Kenya

By Fathiya Khamis, Senior Scientist, International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology
There’s been an exciting new discovery in the fight against plastic pollution: mealworm larvae that are capable of consuming polystyrene. They join the ranks of a small group of insects that have been found to be capable of breaking the polluting plastic down, though this is the first time that an insect species native to Africa has been found to do this.

Polystyrene, commonly known as styrofoam, is a plastic material that’s widely used in food, electronic and industrial packaging. It’s difficult to break down and therefore durable. Traditional recycling methods – like chemical and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Treasury modelling says indirect impact of Trump’s tariffs likely to be worse than immediate impact for Australia
~ Climate change is hitting women the hardest. What to do about it – economists
~ Jobs of the future: South Africa has major gaps in skills needed to shape the green economy
~ View from The Hill: Don Farrell pushes to pass Labor’s electoral reforms before Christmas
~ Iranian artist Korosh Ghazimorad redefines calligraphy through tradition and innovation
~ Voters in Arab-American strongholds likely tipped Michigan in Trump’s favor
~ Pennsylvania will keep its divided legislature thanks to split-ticket voters
~ Oga Lecturer: The media platform combating sexual harassment in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions
~ Why does the Spanish crown refuse to apologize for colonizing Mexico?
~ What will a second Trump presidency in the US mean for Taiwan?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter