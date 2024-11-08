Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

History will remember Donald Trump as a highly consequential president

By James Cooper, Associate Professor of History and American Studies, York St John University
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20 2025. At that point he will become the first US president since Grover Cleveland – 130 years ago – to serve two non-consecutive terms, having lost the White House only to regain it four years later. In securing four more years in the Oval Office, Trump now has the opportunity to not just be a controversial figure, but to become a historically consequential president as well.

The eminent historian,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Libya: Authorities must drop plans to impose compulsory veiling amid wider crackdown on ‘morality’ grounds
~ Global: Alarming footage reinforces dangers of hosting COP29 in a country with close links to fossil fuel companies
~ Seven questions about Donald Trump’s second term – answered by an expert
~ Married at First Sight shows the classist 2000s insult ‘chav’ hasn’t left Britain’s cultural conversation
~ What Strictly Come Dancing can teach us about how (and how not) to give feedback
~ Tendons play an important role in our health and fitness – here’s how to keep them strong
~ Fitness apps can reveal your location – updated laws would help plug this hole in our personal security
~ Making friends with the enemy: what stories of soldiers’ unexpected battlefield meetings reveal about the trauma of war
~ Anora: a refreshing depiction of sex workers as part of the working class
~ Most businesses won’t pay more national insurance. But the UK’s small employers still need support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter