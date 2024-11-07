Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Youth social media: Why proposed Ontario and federal legislation won’t fix harms related to data exploitation

By Teresa Scassa, Canada Research Chair in Information Law and Policy, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Neither prospective school board social media lawsuit wins, nor proposed Ontario or federal privacy or AI legislation, would prevent problems related to rampant processing of human-derived data.The Conversation


© The Conversation
