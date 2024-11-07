Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paddington in Peru is another heart-warming and humorous tale of kindness, community and family

By Jane Barnwell, Reader in Contemporary Media Practice, University of Westminster
The little bear with a taste for marmalade sandwiches is back on the big screen, this time embarking on an adventure back to his South American homeland of Peru and, ultimately, to himself.

Paddington in Peru kicks off with the bear (Ben Wishaw) receiving a British passport marking his new national identity. When Paddington visits his good friend Mr Gruber’s (Jim Broadbent) antique shop and sees a small Peruvian ornament appear…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Joy Dancer: dance documentary shows the power of movement to give a voice to the silenced
~ Student fees set to rise but at what cost to graduates’ mental health? New research
~ UK interest rates cut – here’s the outlook for property owners and home buyers after the budget
~ Plants and animals with bigger genomes grow less efficiently – new research helps explain why they never died out
~ When should you rescue a hedgehog? An expert guide
~ World Update: Trump’s global shockwaves
~ How to quell the sharp rise in youth violence in Canada
~ How our regions can help make Australia’s growing cities more sustainable
~ Fasting, eating earlier in the day or eating fewer meals – what works best for weight loss?
~ Friday essay: ‘rape is civil war’ – the unfinished business of #MeToo opens radical conversations about consent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter