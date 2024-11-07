Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Update: Trump’s global shockwaves

By Rachael Jolley, International Affairs Editor
The world was definitely watching as the US went to the polls on Tuesday. Many people turned to YouTube to view the latest figures as states turned in their votes, where an apparent 84 million hours of presidential election day news were watched from all around the globe.

I had a brief nap while the votes were being counted, and woke up to a stream of WhatsApp chats from friends in India who had been awake for hours and knew the probable result before I did.

The reason that they were tuned in, like millions of others, was because of the massive international consequences…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
