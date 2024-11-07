Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Trump’s return might mean for Europe, and how it’s starting to prepare for the challenges

By Amelia Hadfield, Head of Department of Politics, University of Surrey
Donald Trump’s expected foreign policy towards Europe during his second term will have far-reaching, and possibly, grave consequences.

At the end of last week, journalist Nicholas Vincour suggested that the decades-long close Europe-American relationship was about to be over, whoever won the White House. And that Europeans should worry less about the presidency and “more about how Europe can hack it alone on a dangerous global stage”. Yesterday’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
