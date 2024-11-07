Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change reporting is not connecting with people and their real issues – what needs to be done about it

By Dominic Ayegba Okoliko, Post-doctoral Fellow: Centre for Research on Evaluation, Science and Technology, Stellenbosch University
The annual United Nations Conference of the Parties global climate change meetings play a pivotal role in elevating climate conversations. They’re often accompanied by intense media coverage that raises awareness and engages the public. This visibility is crucial, as it brings discussions from distant, elite-driven events into local news.

However, the spikes in media attention around these international meetings leave a gap during the rest of the year. This raises the question: to what extent are the media helping develop climate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
