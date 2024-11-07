Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP29: Climate Action Crucial to Protect Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The COP29 stand at Baku Boulevard in Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28, 2024. © 2024 Aziz Karimov/Getty Images (Berlin) – Governments participating in the 29th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) should urgently commit to drastically reducing their greenhouse gas emissions, including by immediately and fairly phasing out of fossil fuels, Human Rights Watch said today. The climate conference will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024.“Governments preparing their national climate plans should ensure that they are consistent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
