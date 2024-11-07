Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s economic vision is no longer a ‘maybe’. Here’s what it might mean for Australia and the world

By Susan Stone, Credit Union SA Chair of Economics, University of South Australia
Other countries – including Australia – won’t be able to simply look away and hope for the best. For better or worse, markets and the world must now adapt to the return of Donald Trump.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the Kremlin tells Russians about the West
~ Incendiary Weapons: New Use Calls for Immediate Action
~ Ugandan Court Hears Case on Secluding, Restraining Patients
~ COP29: Leaders must commit to fair climate financing and fully phasing out fossil fuels
~ ICRC Statement: UN General Assembly Sixth Committee
~ Ketamine use is at an all-time high. 5 things to know ahead of festival season
~ Australian kids under 16 will soon be banned from social media – but parents still don’t know which apps are out
~ Matcha is having a moment. What are the health benefits of this green tea drink?
~ Mozambique: Post-Election Internet Restrictions Hinder Rights
~ Abortion did not play as big a role in the US election as many anticipated. What might happen on this issue now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter