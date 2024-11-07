Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Incendiary Weapons: New Use Calls for Immediate Action

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Israeli 155mm artillery projectile containing white phosphorus being airburst low over al-Bustan, a village in Lebanon near the border with Israel, October 15, 2023.  © 2023 AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File Countries concerned by incendiary weapons’ severe physical, psychological, socioeconomic, and environmental harm should work to strengthen the international law that governs them.Incendiary weapons cause excruciating burns, respiratory damage, and lifelong suffering. They have been used this year in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Syria and in the past…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the Kremlin tells Russians about the West
~ Ugandan Court Hears Case on Secluding, Restraining Patients
~ COP29: Leaders must commit to fair climate financing and fully phasing out fossil fuels
~ ICRC Statement: UN General Assembly Sixth Committee
~ Ketamine use is at an all-time high. 5 things to know ahead of festival season
~ Trump’s economic vision is no longer a ‘maybe’. Here’s what it might mean for Australia and the world
~ Australian kids under 16 will soon be banned from social media – but parents still don’t know which apps are out
~ Matcha is having a moment. What are the health benefits of this green tea drink?
~ Mozambique: Post-Election Internet Restrictions Hinder Rights
~ Abortion did not play as big a role in the US election as many anticipated. What might happen on this issue now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter