Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-immigrant politics is fueling hate toward South Asian people in Canada

By Reena Kukreja, Associate Professor, Global Development Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
The broader societal fallout of anti-immigrant discourse is the further normalization of everyday hate and animosity toward migrants, especially those who are racialized.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the ‘housing first’ approach has struggled to fulfil its promise of ending homelessness
~ Iran’s currency was already tumbling − and then news of Trump’s victory broke
~ America’s glass ceiling remains − here are some of the reasons why a woman may have once again lost the presidency
~ What can sport fans do if their team, or league, is being sportswashed?
~ Bogotá Global Meeting Should Commit to Ending Sexual Violence in Schools
~ Türkiye: Government Removes Elected Opposition Mayors
~ Brazil: What is next after the conviction of Marielle Franco's killers?
~ The NZ Super Fund has Israeli investments worth $35 million – could it divest?
~ Climate crisis: what Trump can (and can’t) do
~ What does Donald Trump’s win mean for his brand of populist authoritarianism?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter