Saudi Arabia: Shortfalls in migrant workers’ insurance scheme highlight need for major reforms on eve of ILO labour complaint

By Amnesty International
Major and comprehensive reforms are urgently needed to protect migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, said Amnesty International, ahead of a key meeting tomorrow at which the International Labour Organization (ILO) will begin its examination of a landmark complaint filed by global trade union Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) against Saudi Arabia over wage theft, forced labour […] The post Saudi Arabia: Shortfalls in migrant workers’ insurance scheme highlight need for major reforms on eve of ILO labour complaint    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
