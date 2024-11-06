Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Buddhism can teach in this moment of deep divisions: No person is ‘evil,’ only ‘mistaken’

By Jeremy David Engels, Professor of Communication, Penn State
If we considered people on the other side of a disagreement as not ‘evil’ but ‘mistaken’ or ‘ill-informed,’ it might create more room for dialogue, writes a scholar of mindfulness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
