Human Rights Observatory

Cop16: the world’s largest meeting to save nature has ended with no clear path ahead

By Harriet Bulkeley, Professor of Geography, Durham University
Targets to restore global biodiversity were not accompanied by concrete plans for action or the financial commitments that many at Cop16 were hoping for.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
