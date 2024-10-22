Women are at a higher risk of dying from heart disease − in part because doctors don’t take major sex and gender differences into account
By Amy Huebschmann, Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Judith Regensteiner, Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Cardiovascular disease develops and presents differently in women and men. But medical guidelines are often based on studies that excluded women.
- Tuesday, October 22, 2024