Existential uncertainty: how it affects your mind – and what you can do about it

By Dusana Dorjee, Associate professor in Psychology in Education, University of York
With near-constant headlines discussing the devastating crises humanity is currently facing – from climate change to political polarisation and war – many of us are experiencing feelings of existential uncertainty.

This can manifest in different ways, such as feeling anxious or distressed when consuming the news.…The Conversation


