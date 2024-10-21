Australia’s fertility rate has reached a record low. What might that mean for the economy?
By Jonathan Boymal, Associate Professor of Economics, RMIT University
Ashton De Silva, Professor of Economics, RMIT University
Sarah Sinclair, Senior Lecturer in Economics, RMIT University
In the short term, falling fertility rates can actually have some economic benefits. But the picture gets more complex in the long term, and far less rosy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 21, 2024