Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s fertility rate has reached a record low. What might that mean for the economy?

By Jonathan Boymal, Associate Professor of Economics, RMIT University
Ashton De Silva, Professor of Economics, RMIT University
Sarah Sinclair, Senior Lecturer in Economics, RMIT University
In the short term, falling fertility rates can actually have some economic benefits. But the picture gets more complex in the long term, and far less rosy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
