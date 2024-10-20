Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yoruba vs Igbo: how a 1977 football cup caused ethnic tensions to boil over in Nigeria

By Chuka Onwumechili, Professor of Communications, Howard University
Unwana Akpan, Lecturer in Mass Communications, University of Lagos
Football is a game of passion, and passions can become particularly inflamed when the sport represents larger political struggles. In Nigeria in 1977, an Africa-wide football contest fuelled the ethnic rivalry between the Yoruba and the Igbo people to the point that the military had to intervene. The game was to be played as a semi-final in the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup, the club football tournament that would go on to become the Caf…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
