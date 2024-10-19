Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Adopt Police Reforms, Accountability Measures

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Policemen in plainclothes patrol a dark alley near the scene where three men were killed during a police anti-drug operation in Caloocan, Metro Manila, Philippines. © 2017 Ezra Acayan/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Manila) – The Marcos administration should initiate sweeping reforms in Philippine law enforcement in response to recent congressional hearings on police corruption and abuse in the “war on drugs,” Human Rights Watch said today. In recent weeks, witnesses testified before four committees in the House of Representatives about extrajudicial…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
