Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A sister’s last hope to save her brother from addiction – David Vincent Smith’s He Ain’t Heavy is a triumphant debut

By Chris Thompson, Lecturer, Australian Catholic University
The Western Australian director’s new film, inspired in part by his own life experiences, offers a raw look at addiction, sacrifice and the limits of familial love.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
