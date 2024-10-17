Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt-Ethiopia hostilities are playing out in the Horn – the risk of new proxy wars is high

By Endalcachew Bayeh, Lecturer and Researcher, Bahir Dar University
Egypt’s potentially destabilising presence in the Horn of Africa is a direct consequence of Ethiopia’s port agreement with breakaway Somaliland.The Conversation


