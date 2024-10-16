Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the invasive spiny water flea spread across Canada, and what we can do about it

By Sam Lucy Behle, PhD Student, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)
Beatrix Beisner, Professor, Aquatic ecology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Guillaume Grosbois, Professeur Écologie Aquatique, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)
Across the tranquil waters of Canada’s vast network of lakes and rivers, a quiet invader is on the move. The spiny water flea, Bythotrephes cederströmii, is a microscopic predator that is forever altering the ecological fabric of aquatic habitats in Canada.

Originally from Eurasia, Bythotrephes casts a long shadow over the ecosystems it invades. Its presence in Canadian waters represents an ongoing ecological challenge, one that intertwines the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP16: States must reinforce human rights protections in Global Biodiversity Framework
~ Social investment is back – and so are the risks of using data to target disadvantage
~ Myriad ecstasies: Gillian Anderson explores women’s hidden sexual fantasies
~ Pokies? Lotto? Sports betting? Which forms of problem gambling affect Australians the most?
~ Why do humans have near-equal numbers of male and female babies, unlike many other animals? A new genetic study looks for clues
~ Thailand’s Election to UN Rights Council Raises Expectations
~ Microplastic pollution is everywhere, even in the exhaled breath of dolphins – new research
~ Aquaculture could harm animal welfare or protect it, depending on what species the farms raise
~ Donald Trump’s attack on overseas voters is erroneous and dangerous
~ Canada’s agricultural policies are falling short of health and sustainability goals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter