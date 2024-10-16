Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myriad ecstasies: Gillian Anderson explores women’s hidden sexual fantasies

By Anna Szorenyi, Lecturer in Gender Studies, University of Adelaide
Lily Atkinson, PhD candidate, Gender Studies, University of Adelaide
In 2023, the actor, producer and director Gillian Anderson, best known for playing FBI agent Dana Scully in The X-Files and therapist Jean Milburn in Sex Education, called for women to send her their sexual fantasies:

I want women across the world, and all of you who identify intrinsically as women now – queer, heterosexual…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
