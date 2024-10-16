Aquaculture could harm animal welfare or protect it, depending on what species the farms raise
By Becca Franks, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies, New York University
Chiawen Chiang, Fish Behavior and Welfare Researcher and Lab Manager, New York University
Many sea creatures lead complex, social lives in the wild and are likely to suffer in farmed conditions. But they aren’t mainstays of the aquaculture industry − yet.
