Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gangs’stories : A glimpse of hard lives around the world

By Dennis Rodgers, Research Professor, Anthropology and Sociology, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
What can we learn from the trajectories of those who have taken part in a gang? Can they ever get out? What do they tell us about the societies in which these gangs operate?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
