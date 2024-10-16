Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elite corruption has the power to ignite mass protests in Nigeria – why police corruption doesn’t

By Jacob Lewis, Assistant Professor, School of Politics, Philosophy and Public Affairs, Washington State University
Nigerians took to the streets in August 2024 to voice their frustration at a series of government policies. These policies had been ostensibly designed to make Nigeria more attractive for outside investment.

The removal of fuel subsidies and the removal of the economic…The Conversation


