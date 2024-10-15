Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The government has a target for Indigenous digital inclusion. It’s got little hope of meeting it

By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Critical Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Digital inclusion is a key metric under the Closing The Gap plan, but the government needs a better strategy to make meaningful progress.The Conversation


