Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Makes Major Advance in Tackling Deadly Air Pollution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The smog over Krakow from the chimneys of a power plant in Krakow, Poland on January 10, 2024. © 2024 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via AP Photo Air pollution is easy to ignore. It’s often hard to see, little more than an intense hue on the horizon at sunset or a disconcerting tint in the sky seen from a plane window when landing. It often harms or kills us via illnesses that take years to manifest: cardiovascular diseases, stroke, asthma, and lung cancer. In 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized air pollution as the single biggest environmental threat to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
