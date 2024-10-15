Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palliative and hospice care: the challenges of caring for terminally ill patients, and their loved ones

By Vilma A. Tripodoro, Dra en Medicina Paliativa e Investigadora Senior, Universidad de Navarra
3 out of 4 people will need access to palliative care, but globally only 14% of patients who need it actually receive it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A year after Tusk came to power, why is access to safe and legal abortion still a distant dream in Poland?
~ A brief history of deadly dolls in horror cinema – from Annabelle to M3gan
~ Lebanon: assassinating sectarian leaders has always led to instability – this time will be no different
~ Who really holds the purse strings? Why it matters which partner decides where the money goes
~ Decline of X is an opportunity to do social media differently – but combining ‘safe’ and ‘profitable’ will still be a challenge
~ Why might people believe in human-made hurricanes? Two conspiracy theory psychologists explain
~ Universities all want higher fees and funding – but the government may prefer a more targeted approach
~ Songwriters have long revealed the ugly side of ‘love’ – from John Lennon to Mariah Carey
~ Moldova votes on whether to join EU as Russia intensifies vast disinformation campaign
~ Trying to lose weight? Here’s why your genetics could be just as important as your exercise regime
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter