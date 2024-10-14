Tolerance.ca
Why some women are taking a cold remedy to help them get pregnant – and what the evidence says

By Adam Watkins, Assistant Professor, Reproductive Biology, University of Nottingham
Emma Lucas, Lecturer in Reproductive Medicine, University of Sheffield
The desire to have our own biological children is hard-wired into many of us. And the desire is often felt more keenly in those struggling with infertility. So the promise of a simple solution is hard to ignore – which may be why “the Mucinex method” is trending on social media.

Many women on TikTok are attributing successful conception to their use of the widely available cough and cold medicine Mucinex – or similar over-the-counter decongestant medicines containing the active ingredient guaifenesin.

Why would a medicine designed to relieve cough and cold symptoms help…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
