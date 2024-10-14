Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tito Mboweni: South African Minister and Reserve Bank governor who drove significant economic reforms

By Roy Havemann, Research Associate, Stellenbosch University
Tito Mboweni, former South African Reserve Bank Governor, Minister of Finance, and Minister of Labour was arguably one of the country’s most consequential economic policymakers and drove several significant economic reforms.

Mboweni passed away on 12 October 2024 after a short illness.

Born on 16 March 1959, he…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
