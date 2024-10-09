Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we partnered with local communities to halve skin sores among Aboriginal children in remote WA

By Asha Bowen, Team Lead, Healthy Skin and ARF Prevention, Telethon Kids Institute
Hannah M.M. Thomas, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Skin Health, Telethon Kids Institute
Lorraine Anderson, Medical Director, Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Services, Indigenous Knowledge
Rachel Burgess, Indigenous Health Lead, End Rheumatic Heart Disease Program, Telethon Kids Institute
Aboriginal children living in remote communities have the highest rate of skin sores, or impetigo, in the world. Almost one in two have skin sores at any one time.

Skin sores are a highly contagious bacterial skin infection that may be itchy and painful, but often go unnoticed by children. Parents are more likely to be concerned about the pus and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
