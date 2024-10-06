Tolerance.ca
Smokers have a higher level of harmful bacteria in the mouth – new study

By Yvonne Prince, PhD in Biomedical Science (Microbiology), Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Glenda Mary Davison, Associate Professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Tandi Matsha-Erasmus, DVC Academic and Research, Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
A recent report by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 8 million people die annually from smoking related complications. Despite efforts by governments and various organisations to create awareness about the dangers, around 1.3 billion people still use some form of tobacco and 80% of them live in low to middle income countries.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
