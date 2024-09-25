Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Israeli Strikes Kill Hundreds as Hostilities Escalate

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Emergency workers use excavators to clear the rubble at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, September 23, 2024.  © 2024 AP Photo/Hassan Ammar. (Beirut) – More than a thousand Israeli strikes across Lebanon that have killed hundreds of people and injured thousands since September 23, 2024, are placing civilians across the country at grave risk of harm, Human Rights Watch said today.The UN should urgently establish, and UN member countries should support, an international investigation into the recent hostilities in Lebanon…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
