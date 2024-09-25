Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Business confidence in South Africa: how a 70-year-old survey has given early signals of the economy’s pulse

By Johann Kirsten, Director of the Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University
Lisette IJssel de Schepper, Chief Economist Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University
Business tendency surveys provide very useful indicators of trends within an economy. The information is available well before the official statistics, such as GDP growth, and provides insights into business dynamics that cannot be found elsewhere.

For 70 years the Bureau for Economic Research at South Africa’s Stellenbosch University has been conducting business tendency…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Historic racism still negatively affects the way paintings of black people are perceived – as our study shows
~ OpenAI’s Strawberry program is reportedly capable of reasoning. It might be able to deceive humans
~ Did COVID come from an animal market? Here’s what the new evidence really tells us
~ Why building new towns isn’t the answer to the UK’s housing crisis
~ Lebanon: Israeli Strikes Kill Hundreds as Hostilities Escalate
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Richard Holden says no interest rate fall likely for 12 months
~ At 2.7%, Australian inflation is back within the RBA zone. Here’s why that matters
~ Uruguay: More Support Needed for Independent Living
~ Indigenous People defend traditional farming in northern Thailand
~ Octopuses work together with fish to hunt – and the way they share decisions is surprisingly complex
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter