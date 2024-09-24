Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explainer: with hundreds dead in Lebanon, are Israel and Hezbollah violating international law?

By Emily Crawford, Lecturer and Co-Director, Sydney Centre for International Law, University of Sydney
As the violence between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated dramatically in recent days, civilians have paid a heavy price.

Hundreds of people in southern Lebanon have been killed and more than 1,600 wounded in Israeli airstrikes.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, has fired hundreds of rockets and other munitions into Israel.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
