Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humanity needs more rare earth elements. Extinct volcanoes could be a rich new source

By Michael Anenburg, Research Fellow in Earth Sciences, Australian National University
Extinct volcanoes are hard to study – we never see them erupt. Using a unique experimental technique, we were able to recreate a certain type of extinct volcano in a lab, learning more about the magma these volcanoes produce.

We found that some rare magma types are surprisingly efficient at concentrating rare earth elements. This is a group of metals with crucial applications in several high-tech industries, such as magnets for electric vehicles and wind…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanese civilians are fleeing the south, fearing an Israeli invasion − a look back at 1982 suggests they have every reason to worry
~ NZ’s government plans to lift a ban on gene tech outside the lab – here’s what people think
~ Dutton’s nuclear plan would mean propping up coal for at least 12 more years – and we don’t know what it would cost
~ The ‘new’ antisemitism conflates criticism of Israel with prejudice against Jews. But it’s complicated
~ The design tricks keeping your kids hooked on games and apps – and 3 things you can do about it
~ AI is fuelling a deepfake porn crisis in South Korea. What’s behind it – and how can it be fixed?
~ Why do people breach their bail? Our research shows it’s not because they’re committing more crimes
~ Where do we stash the equivalent of 110 Sydney harbour bridges? That’s the conundrum Australia faces as oil and gas rigs close
~ UK oil and gas workers risk becoming the ‘coal miners of our generation’
~ A Soldier’s Journey: new first world war memorial in Washington revitalises classic image of the ‘American doughboy’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter