Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can I stop using food to cope with negative emotions?

By Inge Gnatt, PhD Candidate, Lecturer in Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
Many people report eating as a way of helping them to cope when experiencing difficult emotions. Here’s what you can do about it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Both Israel and Hezbollah are obligated by the law to prevent civilian deaths. Neither side is showing restraint
~ COP29: Upholding Rights Crucial for Climate Action
~ Kenya: High Court to decide jurisdiction status in landmark Meta case
~ Costly defamation action looms large over Australian newsrooms. It’s diminishing press freedom
~ Angelica Mesiti’s The Rites of When finally makes sense of the Art Gallery of NSW’s Tank. It is worth the plane flight
~ The ‘publish or perish’ mentality is fuelling research paper retractions – and undermining science
~ ‘Who looks after me?’ More than 40% of disability carers have disability themselves – and they need more support
~ From waste to power: how floating solar panels on wastewater ponds could help solve NZ’s electricity security crisis
~ Taiwan: Top Court Upholds Death Penalty with Protections
~ Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses raise concerns about privacy and user data
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter