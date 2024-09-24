Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Both Israel and Hezbollah are obligated by the law to prevent civilian deaths. Neither side is showing restraint

By Emily Crawford, Lecturer and Co-Director, Sydney Centre for International Law, University of Sydney
As the violence between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated dramatically in recent days, civilians have paid a heavy price.

Hundreds of people in southern Lebanon have been killed and more than 1,600 wounded in Israeli airstrikes.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, has fired hundreds of rockets and other munitions into Israel.


