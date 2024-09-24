Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Who looks after me?’ More than 40% of disability carers have disability themselves – and they need more support

By Susan Collings, Senior Research Fellow, Transforming early Education and Child Health Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Elisabeth Duursma, Research Theme Fellow Education and Work, Western Sydney University
Gabrielle Weidemann, Associate Professor in Psychological Science, Western Sydney University
Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Disability support and aged care are critical issues for the federal government right now. But what about the needs of disability carers with disability or chronic health conditions?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya: High Court to decide jurisdiction status in landmark Meta case
~ Angelica Mesiti’s The Rites of When finally makes sense of the Art Gallery of NSW’s Tank. It is worth the plane flight
~ The ‘publish or perish’ mentality is fuelling research paper retractions – and undermining science
~ From waste to power: how floating solar panels on wastewater ponds could help solve NZ’s electricity security crisis
~ Taiwan: Top Court Upholds Death Penalty with Protections
~ Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses raise concerns about privacy and user data
~ Why virtual reality nature can’t provide the same wellness benefits as the real thing
~ Sri Lankans throw out old guard in election upset: What nation’s new Marxist-leaning leader means for economy, IMF loans
~ China: Free Uyghur Economist Ilham Tohti From Life Sentence
~ EU: Address Indigenous Rights Violations in Malaysian Imports
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter