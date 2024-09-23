Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why virtual reality nature can’t provide the same wellness benefits as the real thing

By Savannah Stuart, PhD Candidate in Social and Ecological Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Brendon Larson, Professor, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Steffanie Scott, Professor of Geography & Environmental Management, University of Waterloo
It’s good for people to spend time in nature. But do those benefits extend to ‘virtual nature’ — experiencing the outdoors through a virtual reality headset?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
