Why virtual reality nature can’t provide the same wellness benefits as the real thing
By Savannah Stuart, PhD Candidate in Social and Ecological Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Brendon Larson, Professor, School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability, University of Waterloo
Steffanie Scott, Professor of Geography & Environmental Management, University of Waterloo
It’s good for people to spend time in nature. But do those benefits extend to ‘virtual nature’ — experiencing the outdoors through a virtual reality headset?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 23, 2024